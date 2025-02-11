Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 110,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

