Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mondelez International by 242.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 177.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

