Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

