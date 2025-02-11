Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 13,342 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.57.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

