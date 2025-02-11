Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,871 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

