Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

EPD opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.