Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $264.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $264,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,702,000. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,479,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

