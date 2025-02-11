Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,234 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.1% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,241,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

