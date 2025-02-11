MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy comprises about 7.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $334.62 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

