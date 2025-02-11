MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 737.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $387.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

