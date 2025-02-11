McBroom & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 0.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $603.33 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

