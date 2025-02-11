MBA Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

