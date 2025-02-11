Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 2331192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mattel by 42.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

