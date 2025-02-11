Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Raelipskie Partnership increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

MA opened at $562.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $516.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $576.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.08.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

