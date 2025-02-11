Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. Masco updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.450 EPS.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.04.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

