Masco (NYSE:MAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.450 EPS.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $86.70.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.