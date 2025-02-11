Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MLM opened at $530.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $490.05 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

