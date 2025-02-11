Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,597,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.83 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.54 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

