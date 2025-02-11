Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $449.96 and last traded at $450.96. 227,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,374,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

