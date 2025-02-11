Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.