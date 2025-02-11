Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $555.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 411,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,822,000 after buying an additional 42,130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $444.05 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

