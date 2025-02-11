Lithium Stocks To Consider – February 08th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Enovix, and QuantumScape are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, production, or distribution of lithium, which is a key component used in the manufacturing of batteries for various applications such as electric vehicles and electronics. Investing in lithium stocks can provide exposure to the growing demand for lithium batteries and the overall electric vehicle market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,770. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,279,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.93. 12,372,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,386,714. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

