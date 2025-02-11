Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.23 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

