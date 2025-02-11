Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $433.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $628.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.92 and a 200 day moving average of $499.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

