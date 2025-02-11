Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 137780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

