Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 138,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This trade represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

