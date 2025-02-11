Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

