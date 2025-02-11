Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 189.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

