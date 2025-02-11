Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

