KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 259.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,185.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $148.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

