Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $245.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.