Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 115,436 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 633,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,068,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 25,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

