Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

