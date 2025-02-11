Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 15,141 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after buying an additional 593,144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,603,000 after acquiring an additional 426,039 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,989,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $12,079,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

