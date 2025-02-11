JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

