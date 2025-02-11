iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 227,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,540,000 after buying an additional 409,880 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 720,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 630,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.