iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is JSF Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

