iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $295.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.68 and a 12-month high of $299.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.11 and its 200-day moving average is $280.72.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

