iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $412.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

