iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 656,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

