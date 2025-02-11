iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $603.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $493.07 and a 52 week high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

