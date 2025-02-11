iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $603.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $493.07 and a 52 week high of $613.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.