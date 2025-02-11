iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.4% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

