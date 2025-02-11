iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stake Boosted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 325.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

