Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 2,470 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,996 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $269,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,005,000 after buying an additional 2,966,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,104,000 after buying an additional 2,443,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

