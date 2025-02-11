Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

