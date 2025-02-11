Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5,094.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 819,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 204,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,195 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.59. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

