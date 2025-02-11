Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Activest Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 8.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Activest Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $31,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.22 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

