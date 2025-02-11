Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 11.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

