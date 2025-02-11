Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.57. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

