Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.90. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.